Call for creative ideas to revamp state sites

A new initiative is calling for creative proposals to reimagine state properties and land parcels into new spaces.

Called Reinventing Spaces Into Vibrant Places, the initiative was jointly launched by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Land Authority yesterday.

Two shophouses at 45 Sultan Gate, located in the heart of the Kampong Glam district, yesterday became the first of six sites in existing areas of "unique character" to be put up for tender. The remaining sites, which include the old Kallang Airport and the old Bukit Timah fire station, will be progressively rolled out for tender.

The programme aims to turn state-owned spaces into "attractive places" that will benefit the local community in selected precincts, said the agencies.

