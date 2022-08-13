Audition for ChildAid 2022 sees 90 young people displaying their talents at 10 Square

SINGAPORE - Singing Queen Of The Night from Mozart's The Magic Flute is hard enough but 13-year-old Lim Jing Rui impressed by whistling the piece for about three minutes at perfect pitch.

The secondary school student was among a number of performers under 19 years old who auditioned on Saturday (Aug 13) for the ChildAid concert, which will be held on Dec 13.

Pragnya Rajapolan, 9, charmed the judges by narrating a traditional fairy tale with a Singapore twist.

Titled Little Red Dot Riding Hood, her story had characters such as Singa the Lion and Sharity the Elephant.

From more than 530 submissions, about 90 talents including individual and group performers, were selected to audition on the weekend at 10 Square, an arts centre in Orchard Central shopping mall.