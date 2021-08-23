ChildAid charity concert returns to live stage for hybrid show on Dec 9

SINGAPORE – After going fully online in 2020, the 2021 edition of the annual fund-raising concert ChildAid returns with live performances at Resorts World Sentosa.

Jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, ChildAid will be held on Dec 9 as a hybrid concert with both a physical and virtual audience.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of the Singapore Press Holdings’ English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, says this will allow for a wider reach, where audiences – both offline and online – will be able to enjoy the “talents of our youth, performing to help other youth who are less fortunate than them”.

“But there is nothing like having a live element to the show, for donors and performers alike,” he adds.

“Previous ChildAid shows have been inspiring and uplifting, with some amazing talent giving their all for a good cause. We will aim to do that again, while also striving to host an event where everyone stays safe and well.”

Ms Nanami Kasasaki, executive vice-president and corporate officer of official venue partner Resorts World Sentosa, says: “As one of Singapore’s largest premium venue providers, we are glad to leverage our Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) capabilities and technological advancements to support this hybrid concert, while ensuring safety for all at the same time.

“We look forward to empowering our talented children and youth in the pursuit of their dreams.”

This year’s theme, Virtuoso, was inspired by a desire to showcase the creme de la creme of talent. Artistic director Jeremiah Choy, 59, says: “Because of the situation now, we thought to not go for such a big concert, but instead go for big talent – meaning we premiere virtuosic talent or the best of the best in their age group.”

Last year’s show incorporated 360-degree video technology for an immersive experience from home and raised $2.05 million.

Funds raised from ChildAid go towards both The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The former provides school allowance for children from low-income families and the latter supports underprivileged children and youth with opportunities to develop their artistic talents.

Mr Fernandez says: “ChildAid is our main fund-raising event to garner support for those who turn to us for help. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the need is real and growing. We want to do all we can to meet that need.”

For the 17th year running, ChildAid will be a quintessential platform for young people to showcase their talents in song, dance, hosting and playing musical instruments.



Benjamin Kheng performing at the virtual charity concert ChildAid 2020. PHOTO: NOONTALK MEDIA



Many of those who once shone on ChildAid’s stage have gone on to bigger things in the arts and entertainment scene. They include singer Nathan Hartono, pianist Abigail Sin and composer-arranger Julian Wong.

Those between the ages of six and 19 who would like to be a part of ChildAid 2021 can upload a video recording of themselves performing to WeTransfer or YouTube and submit the entry to str.sg/ca21entry by Sept 12.

Mr Choy recommends that the video entries be kept within three minutes.

A short write-up on the reasons for wanting to perform at ChildAid should also be submitted. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online audition on Sept 27 and 28 and rehearsals will begin in late October.

The main sponsor of the event is United Overseas Bank and the platinum sponsor is Citibank. The concert’s creative partner is Orangedot Management and the executive producer is Global Cultural Alliance.