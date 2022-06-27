Fund-raiser concert ChildAid returns with everyone all together now

SINGAPORE - The ChildAid concert was held online and then in a hybrid format over the past two years as a result of pandemic regulations. This year, the annual charity concert and its young virtuosos can finally return in full force.

The event will be the 18th edition of ChildAid, which was created in 2005 and organised by The Straits Times (ST) and The Business Times (BT) in aid of the ST School Pocket Money Fund and the BT Budding Artists Fund. The former helps to fund the lunch and transport fees of children from low-income families, while the latter supports artistically talented youth from less-privileged households.

ChildAid 2022 will be held on Dec 13, with the theme "All Together Now", and promises to be a full-scale, complete show.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and ST editor, says: "We are looking forward to hosting a ChildAid concert like we used to know it."

The show will be high in energy, he says, with talented young people "performing their hearts out to raise funds for others who need their help".

The concert's main sponsors this year are United Overseas Bank, Citi Singapore and Japanese restaurant Shinji. Global Cultural Alliance is the executive producer for the show, with Orangedot Productions - a special events company - as a creative partner.

Mr Jeremiah Choy, founder of Orangedot Productions and artistic director of ChildAid 2022, says: "I am looking forward to welcoming new and returning performers to our annual ChildAid celebrations and fund-raiser. Nothing can replace the excitement of rehearsing in person and sharing new memories of friendship and songs."

ChildAid 2022 is now seeking talents under 19 who can sing, dance, host or play a musical instrument. Those who are keen to be part of the fund-raising concert should film a video of themselves performing, upload it onto YouTube or WeTransfer and submit it here by July 31.

In addition to submitting the video, they should include a short write-up on why they would like to perform for ChildAid. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for in-person auditions on Aug 13 and 14. Rehearsals will run from Sept 5 to 7 and Nov 21 to Dec 9.

Donations

For those who wish to donate, you can do so through either: