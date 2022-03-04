AskST: What lies behind the formation of the SAF's new intel and digital service?

SINGAPORE - In response to the threat of hybrid warfare, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced on Wednesday (March 2) that Singapore will set up a new branch of the military called the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) to complement the existing three services.

The DIS, to be formed this year, will bring together cyber and C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) units under one service, so that the SAF can fight better as an integrated force.

The Straits Times answers questions related to this move, including threats that have emerged in the digital domain, the benefits of having a dedicated service, and who could helm the DIS.

What is hybrid warfare?

Hybrid warfare generally refers to the use of both conventional weapons as well as subversion - from disinformation to cyber attacks - to achieve political and strategic goals.

Dr Ng in 2015 described hybrid warfare as "an orchestrated campaign to fracture the solidarity of a target nation through undermining its defences in civil, economic, social, psychological and military spheres".

This was after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, where provocateurs as well as disinformation on social media were used to cause disunity and dissent among the population, before military force was applied.

On Wednesday, Dr Ng said the divide between virtual and physical realms, in security terms, is a false one as the two are intricately interwoven.

For instance, fuel shortages across the United States east coast resulted in May last year (2021) after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Other examples can be seen in the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, such as the use of cyber espionage, planting of malware, and false flag operations.

Why is a dedicated service needed?

One reason is the need for more headcount.

The demands and direct responsibilities on the intelligence community has risen sharply, said Dr Ng. Digital threats from external aggressors can be expected to grow in number, sophistication and organisation.

The current Defence Cyber Organisation, formed in 2017, is building up such a dedicated digital force, but it is insufficient for the SAF's expanding needs and mandate, he said.

"Figuratively, if the digital force is now a battalion force, we actually need a few brigades, perhaps even a division-size force".