US's biggest gasoline pipeline halted after cyberattack

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest US gasoline and diesel pipeline system, halted all operations on Friday (May 7) after a cybersecurity attack and said it was working to get things back to normal.

Colonial took certain systems offline to contain the threat which stopped all operations and affected IT systems. The company is seeking to minimise disruption to customers, it said in a statement.

The artery is a crucial piece of infrastructure that can transport 2.5 million barrels a day of refined petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to Linden, New Jersey. It supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to fuel distributors and airports from Houston to New York.

The pipeline operator engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm that has launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. Colonial has also contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.

The company did not immediately respond to a phone call or e-mail for further comment early Saturday.

Nymex gasoline futures rose 1.32 US cents to settle at US$2.1269 per gallon Friday in New York.