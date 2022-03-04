Russian column heads towards Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, says local mayor

A general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in south-east Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Energodar said a column of Russian troops was headed towards the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, late on Thursday (March 3).

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in south-east Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks.

"Loud shots can be heard in the town," said Mayor Dmytro Orlov in an online post.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100km north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

