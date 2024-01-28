askST: What can universities do to prepare students for a fast-evolving, uncertain world?

Q: What can universities do to prepare students like my daughter for a fast-changing world and manage the threat from generative artificial intelligence (AI)?

A: Worries about the impact of AI are common. In its latest Future of Jobs report, the World Economic Forum estimates that nearly three-quarters of global companies intend to adopt AI over the next five years.

This will bring about an average shift of 44 per cent in workers’ core skills over the same period of time, says the study, released last April.

In a rapidly evolving world, “cultivating an innovative mindset and practical skills is crucial,” says Ms Linette Lim, director of Admissions and Financial Assistance at SMU.

The university is constantly updating its curriculum and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

To help students better understand real-world applications of technologies like AI, the school hosted a workshop together with professional services firm Accenture last year.

Another emerging space is the green economy, which could produce 30 million jobs in South-east Asia alone by 2030, according to US-based non-profit organisation Bridgespan last year.

SMU is training its students for potential jobs in this sector. Starting this year, all incoming SMU undergraduates will have to complete at least one sustainability-related course before they graduate.