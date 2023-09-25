Want a green job? Opportunities growing, but broad range of skills may be needed

SINGAPORE – Money is pouring into “green” sectors across the region and creating thousands of new jobs in the process.

A new report noted that there could be as many as 30 million sustainability-linked jobs in South-east Asia by 2030, with the region’s green economy projected to provide up to US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) in annual economic opportunities.

The report by non-profit organisation Bridgespan studied job markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and identified five sectors as being key to the green economy transition. The five sectors are solar, electric mobility, built environment, sustainable farming, and waste management.

The employment trend has grabbed the attention of the corporate sector. OCBC and Fidelity International, for example, created roles for chief sustainability officers in recent months.

Interest has risen in public relations and communications roles, as businesses’ focus on sustainability and environmental impact, social issues and corporate governance (ESG) has also increased the need to get across such messages, said Ms Joan Liew, a senior consultant at recruitment firm Prospect Resourcing.

The challenge is getting the right person for the role, given the fledgling nature of the ESG industry here.

Hiring managers need to strike a delicate balance between a candidate’s genuine interest in the job, prior relevant experience and technical skills. There is no one-size-fits-all.

Dr Jeremy Fox, regional chief executive at Generation, a global non-profit that trains people in the green job sector, said: “Technical skills are important, but motivation and a strong growth mindset are really what determine employability and success on the job.”

This is echoed by Dr Bo Bai, executive chairman and co-founder of Singapore-based fintech MVGX, which uses big data and blockchain technology to track carbon credits.

Dr Bai said a candidate’s genuineness and passion for sustainability is more important than having prior experience, but he acknowledged that this is “highly dependent” on the job scope.

As green skills encompass a wide range of specialisations, from advisory to technical expertise, “candidates need to have intricate background knowledge and understanding of the industry in order to provide trusted and reliable counsel”, Dr Bai added.

“From scientific understanding of the impact of climate change to crisis management and risk preparedness, green skills encompass a broad range of disciplines across both hard and soft skills.

“The reality is that the skills required to excel are quite niche, and the best way to learn is by doing,” he said.