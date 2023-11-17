New SkillsFuture report forecasts 24 top job skills over the next two years

SINGAPORE - Demand for skills in the digital and care sectors is expected to increase in the next two years, an annual report released on Friday has shown.

For the first time, the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report highlighted 24 top job skills that are expected to grow, based on prediction modelling, a technique used to predict future outcomes.

These include care sector skills like effective client communication, as well as digital economy skills like qualitative analysis and software design. These skills were also highlighted for being highly transferable across sectors and job roles.

Industry 4.0 skills, which refer to using automation and smart solutions to improve processes in manufacturing, were also featured in this forecast.

Such skills, ranging from technical writing which requires communicating complex information to process engineering design, were expected to be in increasing demand over the next two years.

This is the third edition of the report published by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), having studied job posting data between 2012 and 2022. The report also provides citizens with updated information on skills that have remained in high demand over the past decade and career pathways for specific jobs.

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang launched the latest report at an event held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Nov 17.

Ms Gan said that individuals will be able to make informed decisions making use of the report as they plan their skills journey to achieve their long term career goals.

She added that mid-career transitions will become more common as individuals move within and across job sectors.

“To support mid-career transition into sectors with good hiring opportunities, SSG has been working with training providers to ramp up the number of SkillsFuture Career Transition Programmes (SCTP),” said Ms Gan, adding that to date, there are about 180 SCTP courses addressing the care, digital and green economies.

Together with the report, SSG has made available online, for the first time, the data used in their analyses for individuals to gain personalised job insights.

Despite the rapidly changing jobs landscape, SSG said that some skills have remained highly relevant for the last 10 years.

For example, communication has consistently been ranked as the most in-demand skill, alongside four other top core skills - creative thinking, collaboration, problem-solving and self-management.