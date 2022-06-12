Asia must learn right lessons from Ukraine at this dangerous point in history: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Asia must learn the right lessons from Ukraine and continue fostering peace, cooperation and economic interdependency in order to avoid disaster at a "potentially dangerous point in our history", said Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Sunday (June 12).

"We must heed the passionate and poignant advice from President (Volodymyr) Zelensky for pre-emption and prevention - once conflict breaks out, devastation ensues and a cure may not be possible," said Dr Ng, referring to the Ukraine head of state, who on Saturday spoke virtually at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, appealing for tighter sanctions against the Russian regime, which invaded his country on Feb 24.

In a speech at the final plenary session at the three-day security summit, Dr Ng added: "All Asian countries have expressed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as a fundamental tenet, disputes notwithstanding - even as recently as after the invasion of Ukraine… We must ensure that our deeds match our words if we are to avoid a calamity like Ukraine."

The ongoing conflict in Europe has, alongside United States-China tensions, been at the forefront of conference discussions, with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warning in a speech on Saturday that the Ukraine war was a sign of the chaos and turmoil that would come with the flouting of a rules-based international order.

On Sunday, Dr Ng described a world of deepened divides along existing fault lines shaped by the likes of ideology, alliances, culture, religion, wealth and public health, while noting the combined Covid-19 pandemic and war-induced "aftershocks" on inflation, supply chains and food exports among others.

"Countries have turned more inward," said Dr Ng. "Security alliances are hardening. Despite protestations and caveats to the contrary, partners are positioning and building up security arrangements, if not military capability, among their groupings."

All these factors, conflated, present a more dangerous world since the defence summit was last held in 2019, said Dr Ng. The last two editions of the forum were scrapped due to Covid-19.

"The receding tide of global cooperation and goodwill have shown up naked ambition and vulnerabilities. How do we change trajectories and avert disaster?" he asked.

Ending the war in Ukraine would be a first step, he said.

"The Ukrainian leaders and people will eventually decide how this war ends, but a protracted conflict will exact a devastating toll on Ukraine, Russia and the world," said Dr Ng.

"Russia has made a strategic miscalculation for a quick and easy win over Ukraine. To further their objectives, they would need a significant build-up of soldiers and armaments. The financial toll will be exacting and conscription of Russians may not be possible without great political risks. For Ukraine, a protracted war will test the continued support of international leaders and incumbents… A cessation of hostilities would provide reprieve to all sides."