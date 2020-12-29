About 95,000 people received financial help through Covid-19 Support Grant

SINGAPORE - Around 95,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents have received financial help through the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG), including 22,000 people who successfully applied for a second tranche.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli provided the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 29).

The CSG provides up to $800 a month, for three months, to full- or part-time employees who lost their jobs, were placed on involuntary no-pay leave or suffered significant salary loss because of the pandemic.

It also provides $500 a month for three months to those who have had at least 30 per cent of their salary reduced for three months.

The minister did not state the total amount disbursed but it was reported in October that about $148 million was distributed through the CSG to more than 83,000 people.

In his post, Mr Masagos said that those who are eligible, and in need of help, could still apply for the CSG till 6pm on Thursday.

Applications can made through this website with their SingPass and supporting documents.

The minister noted the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic on some Singaporeans as the country enters phase three of its reopening.

Mr Masagos said the new Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) will provide some cushion from other financial support schemes drawing to a close by the end of this year, such as the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and CSG.

The CRG supports lower- to middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents who have lost their jobs, been placed on involuntary no-pay leave, or suffered significant income loss, and have less financial means and family support.

Said Mr Masagos: "The Covid-19 Support Grant and CRG are part of a suite of government measures to help Singaporeans sail through this storm, and I am heartened that many individuals, groups and organisations have also stepped up to help their fellow citizens through a variety of assistance schemes.

"Let us all remain united and help one another as we emerge from this crisis together as one nation."

The CRG provides up to $700 a month for three months.

It is for people who are unemployed - either on account of retrenchment or because their contracts were terminated - or those who have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months.

Other groups will get up to $500 a month for three months under the same grant.

These are employees who are facing salary losses of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months, and self-employed people facing an average loss in net trade income (NTI) of at least 50 per cent over a period of at least three consecutive months, compared with their average monthly NTI last year or this year.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said the grant is aimed at people with a lower household income, as well as those who have suffered more significant income losses.

Readers can find further information on the eligibility criteria and apply for the grant at this website.

Applications open on Jan 18.