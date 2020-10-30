89,000 have received Covid-19 Support Grant; 10,000 successfully applied for second round

SINGAPORE - About 89,000 people have received the Covid-19 Support Grant, which provides up to $800 a month for three months to Singaporean and permanent resident workers who lost their jobs, were placed on involuntary no-pay leave or sustained significant salary loss because of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 30), Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said of the group, 10,000 had received the first tranche and have successfully applied for a second round of grants, which will also last three months.

"Some of us are still feeling the effects Covid-19 has brought to our economy, and need a leg up to provide for yourself and your family.

"The Government is committed to help Singaporeans through this pandemic, with the Covid-19 Support Grant among several government assistance schemes," said Mr Masagos.

As of Sept 27, about $148 million has been disbursed through the Covid-19 Support Grant.

The application deadline for the grant, which covers both full- and part-time employees, is Dec 31, 2020.

Applications can be made online through the SingPass platform.

Mr Masagos said that those who have received the grant and need more support can apply again if they meet the revised eligibility criteria.

From Oct 1, the criteria were refined to better target support to those with less means.

Applicants should not own more than one property, and unemployed applicants will need to provide supporting documents of job search or training efforts.