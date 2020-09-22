Covid-19 Support Grant extended to end December, but with revised eligibility criteria: MSF

SINGAPORE - A grant that helps Singaporeans and permanent residents who lost their jobs or suffered significant income loss due to the pandemic will be extended to the end of this year, but with revised eligibility criteria.

From Oct 1, those applying for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) should also not own more than one property. This is to ensure that the support is given to those with less means, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in an update on Tuesday (Sept 22).

All those who are unemployed and are applying for the CSG must also demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for the help, added the MSF in a statement.

The ministry said the Government's SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package helps workers affected by the economic impact of the pandemic acquire job-related skills and capabilities and access expanded employment opportunities.

"In line with these efforts, all CSG applicants, whether first- or second-time applicants, who are unemployed must demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for CSG support," said the MSF.

The CSG, which provides up to $800 a month for three months, supports Singaporean and permanent resident full or part-time employees who lost their jobs, were placed on involuntary no-pay leave or sustained significant salary loss because of the pandemic.

The CSG had started in May, and applications for the grant were initially due to close after Sept 30.

But in August, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat had announced that the grant will be extended until Dec 31.

At that point, more than $90 million had been disbursed to over 60,000 residents so far under the CSG.

In its update on Tuesday, MSF said: "First-time applicants who meet the current eligibility criteria may continue to apply for CSG until 6pm on Sept 30."

"The revised eligibility criteria will take effect from 9am on Oct 1," it added.

Those who have already received the full CSG grant, or are in the final month of assistance, may apply for an additional three months of support from Oct 1.

Individuals can apply online at this website.