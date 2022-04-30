About 240 cross-border taxis approved to ferry passengers between S'pore and JB from May 1

SINGAPORE - From Sunday (May 1), commuters crossing the Causeway will be able to tap close to 240 taxis that have been approved to ferry passengers across the land border between Singapore and Malaysia.

A new paint job for the parking spaces at Ban San Street taxi terminal in Rochor is a sign of what is to come, after two years in which it has stood empty.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to queries that it has approved cross-border taxi permits for 156 Malaysian taxi drivers as at April 22.

Meanwhile, Singapore-Johor Taxi Operators' Association chairman Teng Kok Tai, 71, told The Straits Times that the 80 Singaporean cabbies in his association have got their permits approved by Malaysia's Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat (APAD), or Land Public Transport Agency, in English.

LTA said commuters from Singapore who wish to travel via cross-border taxis may board one at the Ban San Street terminal, or call the ComfortDelGro Taxi, Transcab, Strides Taxi, or Prime Taxi hotlines.

Under current laws, foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to provide cross-border passenger transport services for hire without a public service vehicle licence.

This includes private-hire cars, as well as informal taxi operators and paid carpooling services, which began touting on social media and messaging platforms like Facebook and Telegram after it was announced that land borders between Singapore and Malaysia would be reopened fully to vaccinated travel on April 1.

Those caught providing illegal paid cross-border passenger services can be fined up to $3,000 and jailed for up to six months. The vehicles used may also be forfeited.

Only licensed Singapore cross-border taxis can cross into Malaysia, but they can go only to the Larkin taxi terminal in Johor Bahru, where they can wait for passengers going to Singapore. Similarly, Malaysian taxis require a permit to cross into Singapore, and they can go only to Ban San Street terminal.

Before Covid-19, cross-border taxis charged fixed fares, with a trip from the Ban San Street to Larkin costing $48 per taxi. Mr Teng said his members will charge the same fares from May 1, but the association has applied to Singapore's Public Transport Council (PTC) to raise its fares to $15 per person, or $60 per taxi.

The PTC said it received an e-mail from the association on April 26 informing the council about its plan to adjust fares. But under a regulatory framework that took effect in October 2020, those operating Singapore-Johor taxi services are required to lodge such plans at least 28 days before making the fare changes, the PTC said.

They also need to publicise the changes at least seven days beforehand.

This means the association will likely be able to raise fares only on May 24 or later.