Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA

SINGAPORE - Foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to provide cross-border passenger transport services for hire or reward in Singapore without a valid public service vehicle licence (PSVL), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Dec 28).

LTA clarified the regulation in response to queries from The Straits Times on Sameride, a carpool service due to launch a Singapore-Johor Baru carpooling service from Monday (Dec 30).

According to a press release on the Sameride website, more than 300 commuters have pre-registered for the service in the app over the last two weeks.

Sameride estimates that users will be able to significantly reduce the cost of their commute between Johor and Singapore by up to 50 per cent compared to taxi services.

The app also aims to expedite travel time by reducing traffic on the cross-border route.

LTA said it takes a "serious view towards" foreign registered vehicles illegally providing hire-and-reward services and said it will carry out strong enforcement action against such illegal activities.

It has advised the public not to engage cross-border hire services by individuals using unlicensed vehicles.

LTA explained that such vehicles may not be sufficiently insured against third party liabilities and passengers who ride such vehicles may not be able to claim insurance if they are involved in traffic accidents during their travel.

Those caught providing hire and reward services, including cross-border carpooling service without a valid PSVL, can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $3,000 or both.



Sameride estimates that users will be able to significantly reduce the cost of their commute between Johor and Singapore by up to 50 per cent compared to taxi services. PHOTO: SAMERIDE.COM



Related Story New carpooling service in Telegram chat group draws 1,300 members in 2 weeks

The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

ST understands that Sameride has not sought an approval from LTA to launch the service and has contacted the company for comment.