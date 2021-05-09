Swabbing exercise under way at Victoria JC after student tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Covid-19 testing exercise is under way at Victoria Junior College, with a steady stream of students seen entering the school on Sunday (May 9) morning for their swabs.

Dressed in their school uniforms, students entered the school through the main entrance and left via a side gate after they had their swabs taken.

This comes as a 18-year-old student tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday. She was last in school last Wednesday, and fell sick later in the day. She consulted a doctor the next day. Her case is current unlinked.

To curb the risk of transmission, 95 students and eight staff who had been in close contact with the student were placed under quarantine order, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Saturday.

There were no queues or crowds outside the school when The Straits Times was there from about 11am to 12.30pm, although a few students were seen waiting outside for their friends.

A row of cars was also parked outside, most of them parents waiting for their children to finish the swab tests.

Students said the swabbing exercise was done in the school hall and the process was smooth and fuss-free, with no waiting time.

Some told ST that the news of their schoolmate contracting Covid-19 came as a surprise to them, and some were a little worried in light of the spike in cases in the community.

A second-year student, who did not want to be named, said that the parents were informed about the case on Saturday afternoon before the news broke later that night.

The MOE said about 2,200 students, staff, vendors and visitors to the school are expected to be tested by Monday.

MOE said VJC will be conducting full home-based learning in the coming week, pending the results of the swab tests.

The second-year student said: "We were a little shocked but I think we should be safe if we kept to safe distancing measures. I think the precautions are a good thing so we will not interact much with each other."

ST has contacted MOE for more information.