16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 16 new coronavirus cases, including 10 in the community, reported on Wednesday (May 12).

Seven of the community cases are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 25.

Another two community cases are linked to previous cases.

The last case is currently unlinked.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 61,419, with 11 active clusters.

The other six cases were imported. They had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from the workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, there were 13 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community, two of whom are hospital staff.

The first is a 42-year-old operating theatre technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), said the Ministry of Health (MOH). His infection is currently unlinked.

He had returned from Malaysia on Jan 10 and served SHN until Jan 24, and tested negative for the virus then.

He developed a cough on April 21 but did not seek medical treatment until Monday, when he tested positive at the hospital's staff clinic.

MOH said that as his CT value was very high and his serology test has come back positive, it is possible that he is no longer infectious.

"However, given that we are not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The second case is a 43-year-old housekeeper at Changi General Hospital who has preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus that was first detected in India.

She was quarantined on May 8 after being identified as a close contact of a previous case, and developed a cough the next day.

She is fully vaccinated.

Her infection has been linked to the cluster surrounding a cleaner working at Changi Airport Terminal 3. She was one of seven reported cases linked to the cluster on Tuesday.

A previously reported case - an 18-year-old student of Victoria Junior College - has also been linked to the cluster, said MOH.

MOH has determined that the student was at the foodcourt in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3 - the same day that two other Covid-19-positive patients were there. It said that she is likely to have been infected then.

Her infection prompted a mass swabbing exercise of about 2,200 people at her school and a shift to home-based learning this week.

Tuesday's unlinked cases included a 50-year-old man who works part-time as a barista at Starbucks in Plaza Singapura and as a general worker at LBC Express in Lucky Plaza.

He developed a cough and shortness of breath last Thursday but did not seek medical treatment. On May 8, he went to a general practitioner's clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 infection the next day. He had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on April 24.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased to 40 in the past week, from 63 cases two weeks ago. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased to 12 cases from nine over the same period.

There were also 12 imported cases for a total of 25 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

With 22 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,960 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 144 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 253 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 159 million people. Over 3.31 million people have died.