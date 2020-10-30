9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 7 imported

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 30), taking Singapore's total to 58,003.

They included one community case and one from a workers' dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday night, MOH said that the number of daily coronavirus cases remains low, with none in the community or in migrant worker dormitories for two days in a row.

But there has been a slight uptick in the average number of new community cases.

The number of new cases in the community increased from an average of two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one to three in the same period.

Singapore confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday. All were imported.

They comprised two Singaporeans, one dependant's pass holder, three work permit holders and one special pass holder.

The two Singaporeans are a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who arrived from India, while the dependant's pass holder is a 33-year-old woman who travelled from Switzerland. She is a contact of a previous case.

Two of the work permit holders came from the Philippines and one arrived from Indonesia.

The one special pass holder is a 52-year-old man who returned from the Philippines.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

With nine cases discharged on Thursday, 57,884 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, total of 37 patients remained in hospitals, with none in intensive care, while 30 were in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 44.4 million people. More than 1.14 million people have died.