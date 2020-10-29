No Covid-19 cases in community or in S'pore migrant worker dormitories for 2 days in a row

SINGAPORE - The number of daily coronavirus cases remain low, with none in the community or in migrant worker dormitories for two days in a row, said Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Oct 29).

But there has been a slight uptick in the average number of new community cases.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from an average of two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one to three in the same period.

Singapore also confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday. All were imported.

They comprised two Singaporeans, one dependant's pass holder, three work permit holders and one special pass holder.

The two Singaporeans were a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who arrived from India while the dependant's pass holder was a 33-year-old woman who travelled from Switzerland. She was a contact of a previous case.

Two of the work permit holders came from the Philippines and one arrived from Indonesia.

The one special pass holder was a 52-year-old man who had returned from the Philippines.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

MOH also announced that clusters at Avery Lodge Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

Thursday's new cases take Singapore's total to 57,994 patients.

With nine cases discharged on Thursday, 57,884 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital with none in intensive care, while 30 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.