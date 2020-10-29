7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Oct 29), taking Singapore's total to 57,994.

All of them are imported patients who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday night, the Health Ministry reported that a gym in Jurong West, an ice cream shop in the Upper Thomson area and a foodcourt in Changi Airport Terminal 3 were among the new places added to the list of those visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

MOH said that six visits by infectious patients were recorded at Anytime Fitness gym at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West.

The other new places are Our Tampines Hub's Rumah Makan Minang restaurant, Changi Airport Terminal 3's Kopitiam and the Ice Cream Chefs shop in Upper Thomson.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times that they visited to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed seven new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. All were imported.

They comprised one permanent resident (PR), one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

The PR is a 70-year-old man who arrived from Belgium, while the work pass holder is a 34-year-old man who travelled from Switzerland.

Four of the work permit holders came from Myanmar and one arrived from the Philippines.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

There were no new cases from workers' dormitories.

With seven cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,875 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital, while 29 were in community facilities. There were no patients in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 43.9 million people. More than 1.16 million people have died.