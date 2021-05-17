4 kids among 9 new Covid-19 cases added to Learning Point tuition centre cluster

SINGAPORE - Nine more Covid-19 cases, including four primary school pupils, are linked to the Learning Point tuition centre cluster.

They comprise pupils from Kong Hwa School, Yu Neng Primary School and St Margaret's Primary School. This takes the total number of cases in the cluster to 18. A 50-year-old woman who works as a tutor at the centre was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The cases are among 38 new community infections reported in Singapore on Sunday (May 16). There were also 11 imported cases.

The tuition centre was among several clusters that have expanded in Singapore, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night.

There are two more cases in the Changi Prison cluster - a 35-year-old Chinese national who works as a cargo driver at Sats Food and a 22-year-old Vietnamese man who is unemployed.

They are household contacts of the chef who works at Changi Prison Complex and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 13. There are now four cases in the cluster.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Changi Airport Terminal 3 had six more cases, including a one-year-old Singaporean boy. He is a family member and household contact of a 44-year-old Singaporean man who works as a private-hire driver with Gojek and visited the terminal on May 6. The man was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 12.

The boy was placed on quarantine on May 13 and developed a fever and runny nose two days later. His test result returned positive on the same day, and his serology test result is pending.

A 39-year-old Filipino who works as a nurse at Ren Ci Nursing Home (Ang Mo Kio) tested positive as well and was linked to the cluster.

He is a household contact of a 37-year-old Philippine national who was also among the new cases reported on Sunday. The man works as a sales representative at JR Life Sciences, and had visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 4.

There are now 74 cases in the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster, which is the largest.

A Raffles Hospital nurse and a Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student were among the 17 unlinked community cases on Sunday. The 18-year-old student works part-time at Star Arts in Westgate.