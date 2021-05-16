Singapore Polytechnic student tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (May 15).

The patient is a Year 2 student from the Media, Arts and Design School, and was last on campus on Tuesday, SP said in a statement on Sunday.

The student started developing symptoms on Thursday and visited a doctor the next day, SP said.

Through contact tracing, the Ministry of Health has issued quarantine orders to students and staff who had been in close contact with the infected student. Some of these include the student's classmates.

The areas of campus that the student had visited have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

"We have advised the students concerned to monitor their health closely and will give them our fullest support to ensure that there is minimal impact to their learning through home-based learning," SP said.

"As a further precautionary measure, for the next two weeks starting Monday (May 17) to Friday (May 28), the labs and practical classes for all Year 2 students from MAD will be conducted online if suitable, or deferred till a later date."

SP said it will conduct all lectures and tutorials online, while necessary labs, practical sessions and final year projects will be conducted in-person with the necessary safe management measures in place.