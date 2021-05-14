2 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including Learning Point tuition centre with 5 kids

SINGAPORE - Five primary school pupils tested positive for Covid-19 after attending classes run by an infected tuition teacher at Learning Point, an enrichment centre in Parkway Centre.

They are two boys, aged seven and nine, from St Stephen's school; a nine-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy from Kong Hwa School; and a nine-year-old boy from St Andrew's Junior School.

Their teacher is a 50-year-old woman who was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday (May 12).

The children were among the 24 Covid-19 cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

The cases involving the infected tuition teacher is also among two new Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, bringing the total to 13.

Four cases are currently unlinked.

They are a 39-year-old Sats Food worker employed at Changi Prison, a 22-year-old cook at Wok Hey in White Sands, a 70-year-old female retiree and a 48-year-old GrabFood delivery worker.

Thirteen others have been linked to the Changi Airport cluster, taking the total number of patients in the largest active cluster to 59.

The remaining seven community cases are linked to previous cases.

Among the community patients, 16 had already been placed on quarantine.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 61,505.

The other 28 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. Of these, 19 are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.