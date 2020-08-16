86 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 imported ones

SINGAPORE - There were 86 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Aug 16), including six imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolation upon arrival in Singapore.

The number of new infections takes Singapore's total to 55,747.

Also included in the new infection numbers were two community cases - one is a Singaporean or permanent resident and the other is a work pass holder.

Work permit holders currently under quarantine made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, three new community cases were reported, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and one work pass holder.

One of the community cases was detected under a measure that requires all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at clinics to be swabbed. The patient had visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib, which was also visited by two other cases on Aug 1 and Aug 2.

Among them, two had been at the KTV for long periods for work, MOH said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 15).

MOH said that it will be contacting all visitors who went to the KTV on Aug 1 and 2 and facilitate tests for them.

The two other community cases had been placed in quarantine earlier, and were tested during quarantine.

One is a technician who had boarded a vessel with imported cases to carry out essential repair and maintenance work. He was placed in quarantine when some crew members were confirmed to have Covid-19, and swabbed even though he was asymptomatic.

There were 16 imported cases reported on Saturday, of whom 10 were from the vessel which arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 8.

They are special pass holders and had not disembarked from the vessel. As they had been identified as close contacts of previous cases, they were swabbed while on the vessel.

They had remained on the vessel until their test results came back positive for Covid-19, and subsequently sent to a hospital.

Among the other imported cases, three are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India on July 31 and South Africa on July 29.

Another three cases are Work Pass or Work Permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore. They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 1 and the Philippines on Aug 2.

All had been tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 62 of 81 new coronavirus patients announced on Saturday.

Four clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force that tackles the pandemic, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have tested negative recently for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, it added.

With 472 cases discharged on Saturday, 51,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 21 million people. More than 771,000 people have died.