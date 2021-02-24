7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in community and 6 imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Feb 24), taking Singapore's total to 59,890.

There was one community case and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining six were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking was the sole locally transmitted Covid-19 case confirmed by MOH.

He does not interact directly with clients at the building materials store in Kranji and his job entails loading and unloading goods.

He stays at a dormitory in Kranji Way. His infection was detected after he was tested as part of routine rostered testing for migrant workers in dorms.

He was swabbed again on Monday and developed a sore throat and a cough on the same day.

After testing positive for Covid-19, he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serological test has come back negative, indicating he is likely to have a current infection.

All his close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

There were also three imported cases for a total of four new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH on Tuesday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased, from two cases to one over the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,738 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital - including one in the intensive care unit - while 82 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December 2019 has infected more than 111 million people. Over 2.4 million people have died.