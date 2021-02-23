Delivery assistant staying in Kranji dorm sole locally transmitted new Covid-19 case

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old Bangladeshi man who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking was the sole locally transmitted case confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night (Feb 23).

He does not interact directly with clients at the building materials store in Kranji and his job entails loading and unloading goods, said MOH.

He stays in a dormitory on Kranji Way and his infection was detected after he was tested as part of the routine rostered testing for migrant workers staying in dorms here.

He was swabbed again on Monday and developed a sore throat and a cough on the same day. He was brought to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after testing positive for Covid-19.

His serological test has come back negative, indicating he is likely to have a current infection.

The Health Ministry said all his close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

There were also three imported cases for a total of four new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH on Tuesday, bringing Singapore's total to 59,883.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased, from two cases to one over the same period.

With seven cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,738 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 82 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.