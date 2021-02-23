4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 3 imported and 1 in the dormitory

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Feb 23), taking Singapore's total to 59,883.

There was one case from a migrant workers' dormitory and none in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were three imported cases which had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the husband of a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 was the sole community case, said MOH.

The 48-year-old Singaporean man works as an events planner but has not been to work since Feb 1.

He was quarantined on Feb 9 after his wife tested positive for the virus, but he tested negative when swabbed then.

He lost his sense of smell on Feb 15 during his quarantine period but did not report his symptom.

On Feb 20, he developed a fever and self-medicated without informing MOH.

He was tested the next day as part of MOH's protocol for quarantined individuals and tested positive for Covid-19.

His serological test has come back negative, indicating he is likely to have a current infection.

He has also been tested for the B117 strain, the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, as his wife tested positive for that. The result is pending.

MOH said: "Individuals on quarantine or SHN (stay-home notice) are required to declare any symptoms promptly, and to report their health status to MOH every day.

"They are provided with a list of Covid-19 symptoms to look out for, as well as reporting instructions, at the start of their isolation period.

"We remind these individuals to be socially responsible and to report their symptoms promptly, even if these are early or mild."

His wife, a 41-year-old Singaporean, also did not seek medical attention after losing her sense of smell and tested positive after a routine swab on Feb 7.

She had just received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a few days before testing positive.