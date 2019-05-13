5-year-old has minor toe cut after slipper caught in Jewel escalator

SINGAPORE - A boy's slipper was caught in an escalator at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday (May 11).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Jewel spokesman confirmed that a five-year-old boy had a minor cut on his toe after his footwear was caught.

The boy was assessed by a doctor who was there, she added.

The child held back his tears while he waited for help, according to a reader of Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The man, who gave his name only as Mr Lee, told Wanbao that there were about 50 to 60 onlookers, and described the boy as very brave as he did not cry.

"We advise all shoppers to stay vigilant especially with children when riding on escalators at all times,"said the Jewel spokesman.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that SCDF responded to an incident at Jewel at about 9.50pm.

Upon arrival, SCDF found that the patient was already receiving medical treatment, and assistance was not required.

Last month, within three weeks of its opening for public preview, Jewel experienced two incidents of water leaks, both due to sprinkler activation.

On April 24, a delivery driver was shocked to find that he had racked up a parking charge of more than $3,100 at Jewel.

The incident was later explained to have occurred because the driver's previous exit from the area had not been registered.

In December last year, the Building and Construction Authority said that more than 92 per cent of escalator incidents are caused by unsafe behaviour, with the remaining cases the result of mechanical problems such as faulty handrails.

There were more than 700 escalator incidents reported in 2018.