Water leak at Jewel Changi Airport caused by faulty sprinkler

SINGAPORE - An issue with a sprinkler at Jewel Changi Airport resulted in water leaks on Saturday afternoon (April 13), on the third day of its public preview.

Videos of the incident were shared widely online over the weekend, including one titled "Waterfall at Jewel Airport", showing visitors looking on curiously as water gushes out from the ceiling.

Another video posted on Facebook on Saturday shows workers cleaning up an area of the floor that was covered in water.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said that the water leak occurred at the Terminal 1 Arrival Hall. It was attributed to a problem with a sprinkler.

The spokesman said that an unoccupied tenant unit in Jewel was affected.

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations," the spokesman added.

About half a million people have signed up for free preview tickets. They can visit Jewel until Tuesday.

Jewel will open its doors to all from Wednesday.

Located next to T1, it is connected to T2 and T3 via air-conditioned travelators.