$3,100 parking fee shock: Jewel Changi Airport says delivery driver's previous exit was not recorded

SINGAPORE - A delivery driver was shocked to find that he had racked up a parking charge of more than $3,100 at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday (April 24).

The incident happened because his previous exit on April 10 had not been recorded, the airport said.

A photo of a carpark payment machine showing $3,157.60 to be paid went viral after the driver, who wants to be known as Supra Mac, put it up on Facebook on Wednesday.

Mr Supra, 27, told The Straits Times on Friday that he had only been at the loading/unloading bay at Jewel for at most 45 minutes.

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport Devt, responding to queries, confirmed the incident and explained that it occurred because the driver's previous exit from the area had not been registered.

"We confirm that this was a case that took place on April 10 in the Jewel loading/unloading bay," the spokesman said on Friday.

"There was no record of the driver leaving the carpark, and hence the parking charge snowballed until the next visit, which took place on April 24."

The spokesman added that all drivers are encouraged to maintain "a safe distance" from the car ahead to ensure that the parking system successfully records all entrances and exits.

Mr Supra said he did not encounter any issues when he drove out of the carpark on April 10 and that he did not tailgate any vehicle.

However, after he made a delivery on April 24, he found he could not leave the carpark because of "insufficient balance".

"I had just topped up my Cashcard in the morning... When I saw the amount, it was like a joke," he said.

After communicating with a Jewel staff member over the intercom, he was let out of the carpark after waiting for about 10 to 15 minutes. No payment was requested.

Said Mr Supra: "I think no one is to blame. It was just an error and they resolved it."