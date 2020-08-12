42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 11 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Aug 12), taking Singapore's total to 55,395.

This is the lowest daily total in more than four months since March 30, when 35 new infections were reported.

They included one community case - a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 11 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the majority of the other cases. More details will be announced on Wednesday night

On Tuesday, a total of 61 new Covid-19 patients were announced by MOH, the lowest daily total in more than four months since April 2, when 49 new infections were reported.

Two toddlers were among the cases. The first, a one-year-old Singaporean girl, experienced onset of symptoms last Saturday. She was one of two patients in the community announced on Tuesday. Both are family members and were linked to previous cases. They were tested while under quarantine, said MOH.

The other was a three-year-old girl, a long-term visit pass holder. The Indian national was asymptomatic when tested and was one of three imported patients announced on Tuesday.

All three arrived from India and had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. They had been tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

Meanwhile, Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, 111 Somerset and a FairPrice outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza were added to the list of places visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

Related Story All dorms cleared of Covid-19 by Ministry of Manpower as of Aug 11

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to inform those who were there at those times to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website. It said close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 56 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday.

MOH added that 37 clusters in dormitories have been closed, and the dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. About 22,500 workers were still serving out their quarantine period as of Tuesday.

These workers will be tested when their isolation ends, and MOH expects the number of cases announced daily to remain high, before tapering off.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 20.4 million people. More than 744,000 people have died.