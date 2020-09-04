40 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, including 3 imported; no cases in community

SINGAPORE - There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Friday (Sept 4), taking Singapore's total to 56,948.

They included three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases. The last time there were no cases in the community was last Tuesday.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, the MOH reported that several malls including Nex, VivoCity and Suntec City were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Also newly added to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Bras Basah Complex, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, and Woodlands Civic Centre.

Two new clusters in dormitories were announced on Thursday.

Cochrane Lodge II at 49 Admiralty Road West was linked to 14 cases, while eight newly confirmed cases were linked to 10 previous cases to form a cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

Two community cases were reported on Thursday.

Both cases were unlinked as of Thursday and were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, even though they did not have symptoms.

The two were detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories.

The MOH said epidemiological investigations of the cases are being done. Their close contacts have also been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Among the five imported cases announced on Thursday are a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Bangladesh on Monday, a permanent resident who arrived from India on Aug 22, and a Singaporean who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 22.

Another imported patient is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 23.

The remaining imported patient is a work permit holder currently employed here who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 22.

All five were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities, said the MOH.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 41 of the 48 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased, from a daily average of one case to two over the same period.

With 137 cases discharged on Thursday, 56,013 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 52 patients remained in hospital on Thursday, with none in intensive care, while 801 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.4 million people. More than 872,400 people have died.