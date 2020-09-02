Three new Covid-19 clusters in dormitories; Orchard Road malls and Sentosa attractions visited by infectious patients

SINGAPORE - Three new coronavirus clusters in dormitories were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Sept 2).

The first, Changi Lodge II at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road, was linked to six cases, while North Coast Lodge in Admiralty was linked to seven cases. Two new patients from Toh Guan Dormitory at 19A Toh Guan Road East were linked to five previous cases, making it the third new cluster announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, multiple locations in Orchard Road and attractions on Sentosa were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

They include Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza. Also added to the list were Universal Studios Singapore, Skyline Luge Sentosa and shops in VivoCity.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Three patients in the community were reported on Wednesday, comprising a Singaporean, a work pass holder and a work permit holder.

All three cases were unlinked, and MOH said close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Three imported cases were also reported on Wednesday. Of these, two are a work pass and a work permit holder who arrived separately from India and the Philippines on Aug 21. Both were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

The remaining case is a seaman who had been tested upon arrival from Indonesia Aug 26. He was isolated while awaiting his test result, and was subsequently taken in an ambulance to a hospital when it came back positive on Tuesday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 43 of 49 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 56,860.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 142 cases discharged on Wednesday, 55,876 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 75 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 867 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.