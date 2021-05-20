2,000 more students, staff from S'pore Polytechnic to be swabbed after 4th Covid-19 case

SINGAPORE - A further 2,000 students and staff from Singapore Polytechnic's School of Chemical and Life Sciences (CLS) will be tested for Covid-19 after a fourth student tested positive for the virus.

The second-year student from CLS tested positive on Wednesday (May 19), a spokesman for the polytechnic said on Thursday (May 20) night.

The student was last on campus last Saturday morning. She developed symptoms four days later and consulted a doctor.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) has assessed that she was not infectious when she was last on campus," the spokesman said.

About 2,000 students and staff from CLS will be added to the first phase of MOH's swabbing exercise at Singapore Polytechnic.

This began on Wednesday for about 6,500 students, staff and vendors who were on campus on or after April 29.

The affected schools are the School of Computing; the Media, Arts and Design School; the School of Business; and the School of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering.

Once this first phase of the swabbing exercise is completed, MOH will assess whether there is a need to proceed with the swabbing exercise for the rest of the Singapore Polytechnic community.

The school added that individuals will be notified by MOH via SMS on the details of their swab tests.