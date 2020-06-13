3.67 million reusable masks collected to date; exercise ends tomorrow

Some 3.67 million reusable masks have been collected as of 8am yesterday, three days before the exercise is set to end tomorrow.

Of these, about 1.1 million, or 30 per cent of the collected masks, were redeemed at vending machines, while the rest were done at collection centres in community clubs and residents' committee centres.

The People's Association (PA) gave the update on the mask collection exercise amid phase one of Singapore's reopening.

Those who leave their homes during this period must continue to wear masks in order to protect the community against the spread of Covid-19, with those who flout rules still subject to the fines imposed during the circuit breaker period.

PA reminded those who wish to collect the mask to do so by 6pm tomorrow at all community centres with their identification card.

Maids, migrant workers not staying in dormitories and international students staying in hostels are included in the scheme. Migrant workers staying in dormitories will receive the masks through Ministry of Manpower agents.

The distribution of the cloth masks is Singapore's third such exercise, which began on May 26.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing had said earlier that these new masks have higher protective qualities and are more comfortable to wear for longer periods than the cloth masks given out during the second distribution in April.

The first round, which took place in February, was for four surgical masks per household. The Republic has since sought more sustainable methods of mask provision, with the new masks being locally produced, in addition to being reusable.

Together with the masks given out in the second round, Singapore has now distributed more than seven million cloth masks. For more information or to check the availability of masks in vending machines, go to www.maskgowhere. gov.sg

Clement Yong