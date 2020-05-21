Coronavirus: Residents can collect improved reusable masks from May 26 to June 14

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents can collect improved reusable masks from next Tuesday (May 26), in a third mask distribution exercise that will span three weeks.

The latest distribution of new masks - which are more comfortable to wear and have better filtration qualities - will take place until June 14. The previous two rounds lasted about a week each.

Collection counters will be set up at 109 community clubs (CCs) and 661 residents' committee centres (RCs) across Singapore.

This time, residents can also pick them up from 24-hour vending machines. Some 400 machines will be placed at all CCs for those unable to pick up their free masks from the collection counters.

Residents with a valid identification card can collect one reusable mask each. This includes foreign domestic workers, foreign workers not living in dormitories and international students living in hostels. The Manpower Ministry will distribute masks to foreign workers living in dormitories.

Residents who want to pick up their masks from the CCs or RCs can only do so from 10am to 6pm daily during the first week of the collection period, from next Tuesday to June 1.

Those who want to collect their masks from vending machines can do so any time during the three-week period.

The vending machines, provided by Temasek Foundation, will be operational from 10am next Tuesday. Each machine has an attached guide with three steps to collect the masks.

Such efforts will allow everyone access to the masks without having to rush for them, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told reporters on Thursday evening (May 21) during a visit to Pek Kio Community Centre.

The improved masks, which use new materials to improve their resistance to droplets and for greater comfort, are available in adult and children sizes.

Both types are made of at least three layers of material and have a filtration efficiency of at least 95 per cent, even after 30 washes.

Mr Chan, who is also the deputy chairman of the People's Association, said six million reusable masks have been prepared for this exercise.

To avoid crowding at the collection points, residents are encouraged to collect the masks on behalf of those who live with them. They have to bring along their household members' identification cards, birth certificates or any government-issued identification with a barcode.

Safe distancing measures and temperature-taking will be in place at the collection points.

The high-touch areas of the vending machines are treated with self-disinfecting coating, which can last for three months. The machines will also be cleaned and restocked regularly.

Priority for children-size masks will be given to those aged 12 years old and below.

Adult identity documents are only eligible for adult-size masks, while those for children 12 years old and under qualify for either an adult or kid-size mask.

The adult-size masks are produced by textile manufacturer Ghim Li in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, while the children-size ones are produced by textile firm Ramatex and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

The records of those who have collected their masks will be reflected on the application RedeemSG, which is developed by the Open Government Products team from the Government Technology Agency of Singapore.

Residents can visit the MaskGoWhere website for the latest information on the mask collection exercise.

They can also check the availability of the masks in the vending machines via the website before making their way down to collect.

Alternatively, residents can refer to community notice boards, digital display panels, or their local CC's social media channels for more information on the collection exercise.

This national effort has been supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces, which helped transport the reusable masks to the various collection points.

The first mask distribution exercise was held in February, where all 1.3 million households were given a pack of four surgical masks each. The second exercise in April saw residents receiving reusable masks.

While Singapore has been building up its supply of reusable masks, its local production of surgical masks has also been raised since mid-February to meet the needs of all front-line healthcare workers.

Earlier this month, Mr Chan set out Singapore's thinking on its mask supplies, saying the possibility of recurring waves of infection cannot be ruled out. This means that the demand for masks could spike again.

He added that the Government had planned for another round of reusable mask distribution, as such masks are not "reusable for eternity".