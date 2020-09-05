Singapore confirms 34 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 in community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday afternoon (Sept 5), including three community cases and two imported cases.

The three community cases comprise one Singaporean and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The two imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details on the cases will be released later on Saturday night.

The latest increase takes Singapore's total number of cases to 56,982.

On Friday, 40 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Three were imported patients who had arrived from India, while the other 37 were migrant workers living in dormitories.

There were no cases in the community.

Several Orchard Road malls - Wisma Atria, The Centrepoint, Ngee Ann City and Lucky Plaza - were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients as of Friday.

Also newly added to the list of locations that coronavirus patients visited were Compass One in Sengkang, Jewel Changi Airport, Nex and FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon.

Nex was earlier on the list but a new visit there was recorded, this time at a Din Tai Fung restaurant in the mall.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were there to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visits.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

A new cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane was also announced, with 33 patients linked to the location as of Friday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, according to Friday's update.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from a daily average of one case to two cases over the same period.

With 146 cases discharged on Friday, 56,156 patients, or 99 per cent, of all Covid-19 patients, have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 696 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.5 million people. More than 873,000 people have died.