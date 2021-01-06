31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 in community and 29 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 6), taking Singapore's total to 58,780.

There were 29 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among them, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 12 are foreign domestic workers.

Wednesday's cases also included two community cases.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were announced on Wednesday.

More details will be given on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old cargo officer linked to a new cluster in the marine sector was among two community cases of the coronavirus announced.

There were also 26 imported cases confirmed by MOH on Tuesday.

The cargo officer is a Singaporean man who was on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6 from Dec 21 to Dec 23, and from Dec 28 to last Saturday.

He stayed at his home in Tah Ching Road between Dec 23 and 28.

MOH added on Tuesday that the cargo officer as well as five newly confirmed cases are linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster.

The man's earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Dec 23 - had come back negative for Covid-19.

Last Thursday, he was placed under quarantine after being identified as a close contact of another case, a 47-year-old ship crew member on the same vessel.

The cargo officer was taken to a government quarantine facility last Saturday, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been quarantined since last Thursday, said MOH.

The other community case reported on Tuesday is a 49-year-old Indian national who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

The short-term-visit pass holder arrived from India on Dec 10 and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 24.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Sunday before his return to India. His result came back positive for Covid-19 on Monday and he was taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

His case is currently unlinked, MOH said on Tuesday.

The 26 imported cases on Tuesday comprise two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders and 20 work permit holders.

Meanwhile, Cedele Bakery at Velocity @ Novena Square and Ikea Alexandra were among places added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to 11 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to four cases in the past week from one case the week before.

With 20 cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,502 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 60 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 143 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 86.3 million people. More than 1.86 million people have died.