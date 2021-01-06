Zara, Prive and Cedele at Orchard Road among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

SINGAPORE - Stores and eateries in Orchard Road are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Jan 5).

On Dec 26, infected people visited Zara at 313@Somerset between 1.50pm and 2.30pm, and Mayoral at Paragon between 6.06pm and 6.40pm.

The Orchard Road eateries added to the list were Prive Paragon on Dec 25 between 7.40pm and 9pm, and a Cedele outlet in Wheelock Place on Dec 26 between 4.45pm and 5.40pm.

Two more Cedele outlets at Velocity @ Novena Square and VivoCity were also visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The remaining locations comprise Ikea Alexandra, Choice@215 at 215 Jurong East Street, Hogs Bar and Restaurant at 382 Joo Chiat, Kids Fashion Bazaar at Parkway Parade and The Dragon Chamber at Circular Road.

Overall, 11 new locations were added.

Those who were at these places around the same time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.