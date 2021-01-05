S'porean cargo officer among 2 new Covid-19 community cases; new cluster with 9 cases found in marine sector

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old cargo officer linked to a new cluster in the marine sector was among the two community cases announced on Tuesday (Jan 5).

There were also 26 imported cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 58,749.

Case 58,997 is a Singaporean man who was on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6 from Dec 21 to Dec 23, as well as from Dec 28 to Jan 2.

He stayed in his home at Tah Ching Road between Dec 23 and Dec 28.

MOH added that the cargo officer as well as five newly confirmed cases are linked to three previous cases, forming a new NewOcean 6 cluster.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Dec 23 - had returned negative for Covid-19.

On Dec 31, he was placed on quarantine after being identified as a close contact of case 58,812, a 47-year-old ship crew member on the same vessel.

The cargo officer was conveyed to a government quarantine facility on Jan 2, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine since Dec 31.

The other community case is a 49-year-old Indian national who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

The short-term visit pass holder arrived from India on Dec 10 and served his stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Dec 24.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Sunday before his return to India.

His result came back positive for Covid-19 on Monday and he was taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

His case is currently unlinked.

The 26 imported cases comprise two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders and 20 work permit holders.

They arrived from countries including the United Kingdom, Indonesia and the Philippines, with 13 of the work permit holders being foreign domestic workers.

They have been placed on SHN or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to 11 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week to four cases in the past week.

With 20 cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,502 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 60 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 143 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.