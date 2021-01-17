30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore - 28 imported and 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Jan 17), taking Singapore's total to 59,113.

There were 28 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Sunday's figure also included two community cases.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were announced.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, a Singaporean couple and the wife of the K-9 unit para-veterinarian who earlier tested positive were among the four new coronavirus cases in the community reported by MOH.

Altogether, there were 24 new cases reported on Saturday, with one from Tuas South Dormitory and 19 imported.

One of the community cases on Saturday was a 39-year-old man who works at the Singapore Scout Association in Bishan Street 12, handling mainly administrative work in the office. He is also a part-time bus driver with Westpoint Transit, plying specific routes for Cameron (Singapore) and GlaxoSmithKline Tuas.

His wife, another community case and also 39, works as an administrative officer at OCBC Tampines Centre One, but does not interact with customers.

Another patient on Saturday was a 28-year-old woman, who is the spouse of the 32-year-old man who works as a para-veterinarian at the Singapore Police Force.

She had been identified as his close contact earlier and was placed on quarantine on Jan 13.

She works as a prison staff officer at Singapore Prison Service but does not interact with prison inmates.

She had mainly been working from home during this period, said MOH.

The last community case on Saturday was a 33-year-old male Chinese national who is a work permit holder. He works as a food processing worker at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing.

He was swabbed but his test result came back negative on Jan 8. He went back to work on Jan 13, but developed a fever the day after and later tested positive.

There were also 19 imported cases, from countries such as India, the United Arab Emirates, France, Japan, Spain and Myanmar.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from eight cases in the week before to six cases in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from five cases to four over the same period.

With 13 cases discharged on Saturday, 58,769 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 54 patients remained in hospital on Saturday, with none in intensive care, while 216 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 94.9 million people. More than two million people have died.