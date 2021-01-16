24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 4 in community and 1 in workers' dormitory

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Jan 16), taking Singapore's total to 59,083.

These included 19 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four cases in the community and one from workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, a 57-year-old Singaporean housewife was the only locally transmitted coronavirus case reported, said the Ministry of Health.

The patient, whose case is currently unlinked, was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Wednesday for a trip to Vietnam.

Her results came back positive on Thursday, and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

MOH said that her polymerase chain reaction test yielded a high cycle threshold value, which indicates a low viral load. Her serological test result also came back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

The ministry added Downtown East, Compass One in Sengkang, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, White Sands in Pasir Ris and Raffles City Shopping Centre to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious.

Visits were also recorded at Eastpoint Mall in Simei, CityLink Mall, Singapore Swimming Club, Heartbeat @ Bedok and Century Square in the first two weeks of the month.

The ministry also announced on Friday that there were 29 imported cases.

They included 13 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Myanmar, five of whom are foreign domestic workers.

There were also a Singaporean and five permanent residents who returned from the United States, Britain and India.

Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the Singapore-Japan Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) has been suspended until the state of emergency in Japan is lifted.

Overall, there were two new cases in the community in the past seven days, and eight the week before. There were also two unlinked cases in the community in the past seven days, compared with five the week before.

With 14 cases discharged on Friday, 58,756 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, and none is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 93 million people. More than 1.9 million people have died.