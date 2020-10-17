3 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 1 imported

SINGAPORE - There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Oct 17), taking Singapore's total to 57,904.

They included one community case and one who lives in a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

There was also one imported case, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, MOH reported that for the first time since March 12, there were fewer than 100 active coronavirus cases in Singapore.

It added that 30 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 59 are recuperating in community facilities. These add up to 89 active cases as at Friday.

There were nine new coronavirus cases reported on Friday.

None of them were patients in the community.

Of the new cases, eight were imported, comprising two Singaporeans, four work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

Both Singaporeans and two work permit holders returned from the Philippines. One work permit holder and one short-term visit pass holder returned from Indonesia. The remaining short-term visit pass holder and work permit holder returned from India and Myanmar, respectively.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case on Friday was a migrant worker who was tested as part of the rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories. He was asymptomatic when tested.

The cluster at The Jovell construction site in Upper Changi has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from an average of fewer than one case per day to no cases over the same period.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 38.8 million people. More than 1.09 million people have died.