Active Covid-19 cases fall below 100 for the first time in Singapore since March 12

SINGAPORE - For the first time since March 12, there are fewer than 100 active coronavirus cases in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday night (Oct 16).

It added that 30 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 59 are recuperating in community facilities. These add up to 89 active cases in total as of Friday.

There were nine new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,901.

None were patients in the community.

Of the new cases, eight were imported, comprising two Singaporeans, four work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

Both Singaporeans and two work permit holders returned from the Philippines. One work permit holder and one short-term visit pass holder returned from Indonesia. The remaining short-term visit pass holder and work permit holder returned from India and Myanmar respectively.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case on Friday was a migrant worker who was tested as part of the rostered routine of workers in dormitories. He was asymptomatic when tested.

The ministry also confirmed that there were no new locations visited by infectious coronavirus patients. The cluster at The Jovell construction site in Upper Changi has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from an average of fewer than one case per day to no cases over the same period.

With 20 cases discharged on Friday, 57, 769 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.