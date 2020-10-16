9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 imported; none in community

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 16), taking Singapore's total to 57,901.

They included one case in a worker's dormitory here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community, MOH said.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, three new coronavirus cases were reported.

None of these were community cases.

Two of the three new cases on Thursday were imported, comprising a Singaporean who returned from the United States, and a work permit holder who returned from Indonesia.

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case on Thursday was a patient from a worker's dormitory who was detected through routine testing of workers staying in dorms. He was asymptomatic when tested.

Mohammadi Restaurant in Lembu Road in Little India was added on Thursday to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The patient was at the restaurant last Saturday between 1pm and 2pm.

MOH said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid places on the list as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at these places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH also said that the Covid-19 cluster at SCM Tuas Lodge has been closed, as it has had no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of one case per day two weeks ago, to an average of fewer than one case per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case per day to none in the same period.

With 12 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,749 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital on Thursday, with none in intensive care, while 64 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 38.5 million people. More than 1.09 million people have died.