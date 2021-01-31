29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Jan 31), taking Singapore's total to 59,536.

The 29 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

A 72-year-old Singaporean man, who works as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1, was among three new Covid-19 unlinked community cases reported on Saturday.

He developed a cough and sore throat last Monday, the day he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but he did not seek medical treatment.

His job involves screening the baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lanes.

Last Wednesday, he went to work and was tested as part of rostered routine testing, and his test result came back positive the next day.

Last Thursday, the man met 12 others for tennis at the National Service Resort and Country Club.

The MOH is investigating if there had been any breach of safe management measures.

The ministry said the man received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine last Monday at the vaccination centre located at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

In a statement on Saturday night, the MOH said: "As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination, as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination."

The second community case is a 68-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who works as a cleaner at the Broadway coffee shop in Yishun.

He developed symptoms last Tuesday, but did not seek medical treatment and went to work the next day.

He tested positive when he went to a polyclinic for medical treatment.

The man's wife, a 69-year-old woman, is the third case in the community.

Like her husband, she did not seek medical treatment even after developing symptoms on Jan 23.

All the identified close contacts of the three cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed under quarantine.

The Broadway coffee shop at Block 848 Yishun Street 81 and the National Service Resort and Country Club Changi were among new places visited by Covid-19 patients in the community during their infectious period.

A total of 58 new coronavirus cases were announced by the MOH on Saturday, the highest single-day tally in Singapore since Sept 11 last year, when 86 cases were reported.

Among them, 55 were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

They included three Singaporeans and a Singapore permanent resident.

Forty-one were work-permit holders, including 32 foreign domestic workers, from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The rest were dependant's pass holders, work pass holders, short-term visit pass holders and a long-term visit pass holder.

With 15 cases discharged on Saturday, 59,181 patients had fully recovered from the disease. A total of 46 patients remained in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 101.4 million people. More than 2.1 million deaths have been recorded.