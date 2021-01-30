Changi Airport T1 officer among 3 new Covid-19 community cases; he met 12 others for tennis

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old Singaporean man, who works as an aviation screening officer at Changi Airport Terminal 1, is among the three new Covid-19 unlinked community cases reported on Saturday (Jan 30).

He developed a cough and sore throat on Monday, the day he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but he did not seek medical treatment.

His job involves screening the baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lines.

On Wednesday, he went to work and was tested as part of rostered routine testing (RRT), and his test results came back positive the next day.

On Thursday, the man met with 12 others for tennis at the National Service Resort & Country Club.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating if there had been any breach of prevailing safe management measures.

In a statement on Saturday night, the MOH said: "As the vaccine does not contain live virus, he could not have been infected due to vaccination. It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination."

The second community case is a 68-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who works as a cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop in Yishun.

He developed symptoms on Tuesday but did not seek medical treatment and went to work the next day.

He tested positive when he went to a polyclinic for medical treatment.

The man's wife, a 69-year-old woman, is the third case in the community.

Like her husband, she did not seek medical treatment even after developing symptoms last Saturday.



The second community case is a 68-year-old Singapore PR who works as a cleaner at Broadway coffee shop in Yishun Street 81. PHOTO

: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



All the identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

These community cases are among the 58 new coronavirus cases announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the highest single-day tally in Singapore since Sept 11 last year when 86 cases were reported.

Among these 58 cases, 55 were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.