58 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE- There were 58 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Jan 30), taking Singapore's total to 59,507 cases.

Of the 58, three are in the community. The remaining 55 new cases are imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Four of the 55 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 32 are foreign domestic workers.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, the ministry confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases, all of them imported. They were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community in the past week, and none from workers' dormitories, Friday's announcement had said.

Two of those 24 imported cases are Singaporeans and one is a permanent resident.

The cases also included one long-term visit pass holder, one student's pass holder and one work pass holder.

Another 16 of the 24 were work permit holders.

There was also one short-term visit pass holder, as well as a special pass holder - a crew member who arrived by sea from Ukraine.

The number of new cases in the community had decreased to none in the past week from 21 cases in the week before, MOH had said on Friday. There had been five unlinked cases in the week before.

With 33 cases discharged on Friday, 59,166 patients had recovered from the disease.

A total of 47 patients remained in hospital, while 192 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.