24 foreign workers test positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night (April 27) said it found that 24 recovered workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory have tested positive for Covid-19.

Of these cases, five are likely to be reinfections, MOH said.

The five workers occupied the same room in the dormitory as the 35-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor and his roommate who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. They form a new cluster of seven cases.

MOH added: "There is currently no evidence of transmission to the rest of the dormitory."

Among the reinfection cases, two had recently arrived from Bangladesh on April 6.

Said MOH: "Our epidemiological investigations found that they were likely to have been infected while overseas, and passed the infection to the others in the room."

Meanwhile, 11 of the 24 cases have been assessed to be shedding virus fragments.

Two more cases have been determined to be negative for Covid-19 upon retesting, and the remaining six cases are pending assessment by an expert panel comprising infectious diseases and microbiology experts.

The sole community case on Tuesday announced by MOH is a 42-year-old Indonesian sea crew member working on board bunker tanker MT Alli who is linked to a previous case.

This brings the total number of cases linked to the bunker tanker to six.

He had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on April 8.

There were also 11 imported cases confirmed by MOH, taking Singapore's total to 61,063.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

They arrived from countries including India, Ivory Coast and Malaysia.